Rohtak road made vehicle-free

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, June 14

The Quilla road in Rohtak city, one of the busiest marketplaces here, has been converted into a vehicle-free zone by the local police authorities. Shopkeepers as well as residents heaved a sigh of relief and hailed

the initiative.

“A large number of two-wheelers ply on the Quilla road. Most of the times, they were parked in the middle of the road, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience to commuters. It had become difficult for shoppers to even walk on the road. After declaring the road a vehicle-free zone, it has become easy to walk through the market,” said Kamlesh, a local resident.

SK Bountra, president of Quilla Road Traders Welfare Association, said the decision to make the road vehicle-free has brought cheer to shoppers as well as shopkeepers. “It is a welcome step and we hope that the vehicle-free market becomes a permanent feature of Quilla Road,” he added.

Additional Superintendent of Police Medha Bhushan stated that apart from two SHOs (Traffic), four zonal officers and 27 police riders have been deployed to ensure the proper parking of vehicles by residents.

“Chunks of public land as well as parking lots, which were not in use, have been utilised for the parking of vehicles,” she added.

Rohtak Superintendent of Police (SP) Himanshu Garg said the underlying idea behind the initiative was to ensure the convenience of residents and streamline the parking of vehicles at marketplaces.