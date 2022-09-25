Rohtak roads marooned

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 24

Incessant downpour continuing for the third consecutive day has submerged Rohtak city, throwing life out of gear and putting residents to grave inconvenience.

A flood-like situation prevailed in Rohtak on Saturday, with rainwater accumulating on roads as well as in marketplaces and residential areas. Water entered many houses, shops and offices amidst long powercuts, adding to the woes of the residents.

The local police-administration had to install barriers on the heavily waterlogged roads of the city.

The heavy rain wreaked havoc on the roads of Rohtak city, many of which were already badly broken and potholed. The relatively better ones also got damaged due to the downpour.

Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra assessed the flood-like situation prevailing in the city and blamed the state government and local administration for it.