Rohtak roads marooned

Rohtak, September 24
Incessant downpour continuing for the third consecutive day has submerged Rohtak city, throwing life out of gear and putting residents to grave inconvenience.
A flood-like situation prevailed in Rohtak on Saturday, with rainwater accumulating on roads as well as in marketplaces and residential areas. Water entered many houses, shops and offices amidst long powercuts, adding to the woes of the residents.
The local police-administration had to install barriers on the heavily waterlogged roads of the city.
The heavy rain wreaked havoc on the roads of Rohtak city, many of which were already badly broken and potholed. The relatively better ones also got damaged due to the downpour.
Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra assessed the flood-like situation prevailing in the city and blamed the state government and local administration for it.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...