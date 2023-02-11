Rohtak RWAs launch signature drive against four-storeyed buildings on stilts

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, February 10

The residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in several sectors of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) today launched a signature campaign against the government provision for four-storeyed constructions on stilt parking in plotted sectors.

“We have set a target of getting over 10,000 signatures from residents on a resolution passed at a state-level meeting held in Panipat recently against the construction of four floors with stilt parking. The practice puts an extra load on the availability of basic facilities like potable water, electricity, sewerage and parking, especially in the HSVP sectors,” said Kadam Singh Ahlawat, convener, All Sector Residents’ Welfare Association, Rohtak.

Ahlawat, who is also a municipal councillor, said the target would be achieved by February 15 and thereafter, the resolution would be submitted to the Governor, demanding the withdrawal of the provision, he added.

He said members of the RWAs were visiting every house in their respective sectors to get signatures of the residents. They had also been spreading awareness about the ill-effects of the trend in near future. Residents in plotted sectors would have to pay a huge price if the practice was not curbed soon, he added.