Rohtak school razed 5 yrs ago, new building yet to come up

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Behlba (Rohtak), April 6

The building of Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School at Behlba village in Rohtak district was demolished after being declared condemned in 2017 and a new building is yet to be constructed.

Sarita, the Principal of the senior secondary school, said as of now, 302 students were studying at the school and efforts were being made to expedite the construction of the school building.

A visit to the school premises today revealed that no construction work was going on. The girls of senior classes had been accommodated at a government primary school located nearby and the adjustment was going on for years. The building of this primary school was also in a dilapidated condition and posed risk to students as well as teachers.

“The roof of the verandah leaks during the rains. There are cracks in the walls of classrooms and parts of plaster fall down from the roof during the classes,” concedes a teacher. Some students also complained that they studied under constant fear of getting injured by the plaster falling from the roof.

Mukesh Kumar, the teacher in-charge of the primary school, said the roof of some of the rooms had been repaired and the remaining ones would also be repaired after the allotment of funds.

Suresh Sharma, a resident, said the strength of the school had reduced as the villagers avoided sending their daughters here due to poor infrastructure. The village sarpanch, Jyoti, said the matter had been brought to the knowledge of the district authorities, but to no avail.

As per village sources, the contractor stopped the construction work after some villagers alleged the use of substandard material by him. “The contractor even lodged a police complaint against a village resident, accusing him of hindering the construction work by intimidating the workers. The construction of the school building, which began after an inordinate delay of about four years, has again been stalled due to the feud,” maintain sources.

Ashok Kadyan, SDO (Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan), said the contractor had sought some more time to complete the construction work and the matter had been referred to the state authorities for further directions.