Rohtak sees EVM snags & minor scuffles

Rohtak, November 12
Clashes took place between the agents and supporters of rival candidates at Bhagwatipur and Gharonthi villages in the district during the panchayat elections today.
Snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported from the polling booths at Lahli and Patwapur villages, due to which voting remained stalled for some time.
However, the skirmishes and EVM snags were sorted out by the police officials and technical teams and the polling process remained largely smooth and peaceful. Voter turnout of 77.7 per cent was recorded till the filing the report.
Meanwhile, a woman of Gaddi Kheri village in the district alleged that the family members of a candidate for the post of sarpanch had threatened her family with dire consequences, if they did not vote for the said candidate.
The police registered an FIR against Sewa Kundu, Ashish, Manish and Sewa’s wife under Sections 323, 34, 452, 506 and 509, IPC, on the complaint lodged by Soniya, wife of Jai Kanwar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Watch: Two historic military aircraft collide at Veterans Day show in Dallas
The B-17 Flying Fortress bomber typically has a crew of four...
‘People of north India should see us as victims instead of killers’: Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Ravichandran
Nalini Sriharan said that all her family members have been w...
Can't blame farmers for field fires, states responsible: NHRC
Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, UP Chief Secretaries asked to appear...
Drones from across Pakistan border more than doubled in 2022: BSF DG
‘The major culprit regions are Punjab which saw 215 flights ...
Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week, says Elon Musk
Had on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check su...