Rohtak sees EVM snags & minor scuffles

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 12

Clashes took place between the agents and supporters of rival candidates at Bhagwatipur and Gharonthi villages in the district during the panchayat elections today.

Snags in electronic voting machines (EVMs) were reported from the polling booths at Lahli and Patwapur villages, due to which voting remained stalled for some time.

However, the skirmishes and EVM snags were sorted out by the police officials and technical teams and the polling process remained largely smooth and peaceful. Voter turnout of 77.7 per cent was recorded till the filing the report.

Meanwhile, a woman of Gaddi Kheri village in the district alleged that the family members of a candidate for the post of sarpanch had threatened her family with dire consequences, if they did not vote for the said candidate.

The police registered an FIR against Sewa Kundu, Ashish, Manish and Sewa’s wife under Sections 323, 34, 452, 506 and 509, IPC, on the complaint lodged by Soniya, wife of Jai Kanwar.