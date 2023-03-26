Rohtak STF nabs wanted criminal

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, March 25

The local unit of the Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 35,000.

The team of Rohtak STF in-charge Inspector Narender Pal nabbed Manish of Kairu village in Bhiwani and handed him over to the Gurugram police for further action.

As per the police, Manish and his aides were involved in a case of loot and attempt to murder in the Tosham area of Bhiwani in October 2021. “On the night of Diwali in November 2021, Manish murdered four members of the family of sarpanch Sompal in Kasan village of Gurugram,” said an official statement.