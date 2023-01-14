Rohtak STF nabs wanted criminal from Madhya Pradesh; was main accused in loot of mobiles worth Rs 4.21 crore from Rewari

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 14

Rohtak’s Special Task Force (STF) led by Inspector Narendra Pal has nabbed a most wanted criminal, Lokendra of Tonk Kalan village in Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh, who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh. He is the main accused in a sensational case involving the loot of cell phones worth Rs 4.21 crore in Rewari district on May 27 last year. The STF has handed over the accused to Rewari police for further investigation.

“Lokendra was absconding for the past over seven months. The Haryana police had announced a cash reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest. We got a tip-off about Lokendra's location in MP. Acting on it, our team conducted a raid at his native village and managed to nab him from there. He along with his friends had perpetrated the loot in Rewari. His accomplices are still absconding,” said Narendra Pal, Inspector, STF.

Sharing information about the crime, Pal stated that Lokendra along with other accused waylaid a container carrying cell phones worth Rs 4.21 crore near Asahi bridge in Rewari on May 27, 2022 night. They kidnapped the driver in their car while one of the looters drove the container away. The driver was later dumped in the fields of Rohtak district. The container was found parked near King Hotel in Rewari but not a single cell phone was recovered from it as all cell phones were looted by the accused, he added.

“The Kasola police then registered a case under Sections 341, 392, 365 and 34 of the IPC on the complaint of Assistant Manager of DBG Technology India Private Limited, Bawal. The cell phones were being taken to Noida (Uttar Pradesh) from Bawal in the container when the crime was perpetrated,” said Pal.

