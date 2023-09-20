Rohtak varsity VC hits out at ‘anti-Sanatan’ leaders

Rohtak, September 19
After Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala courting a controversy over his “demon” remark, targeting supporters of the BJP-JJP regime, the Vice-Chancellor of a Rohtak-based university has called leaders attacking the Sanatan dharam as demons.
“Earlier there used to be one Pappu in politics, now there are so many who attack the Sanatan dharam despite being Sanatani themselves. Such people belong to the clan of demons and should be rejected,” said Gajendra Chauhan, VC of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak.
He said the Mughals as well as the British had attacked the Sanatan dharam, but it had stayed intact due to its strong roots.
Chauhan, who had played the role of Yudhishthir in television serial "Mahabharat" and also acts in Ramlila at Ayodhya, also supported the Women Reservation Bill, saying that it was a welcome step.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Inside new Parliament House, govt tables 33% women’s reservation Bill
We will write history, says PM | Unlikely to be effective in...
Indian Govt junks Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s ‘absurd’ allegation on murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar
In tit-for-tat move, New Delhi expels Canadian envoy
Falling popularity led Canadian PM to raise the flag over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder?
Running govt with backing of pro-separatist Jagmeet’s party
Hardeep Singh Nijjar case: US, UK, Australia flag concern over killing charges
Say in touch with Canada, want thorough probe