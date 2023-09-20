Rohtak varsity VC hits out at ‘anti-Sanatan’ leaders

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 19

After Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala courting a controversy over his “demon” remark, targeting supporters of the BJP-JJP regime, the Vice-Chancellor of a Rohtak-based university has called leaders attacking the Sanatan dharam as demons.

“Earlier there used to be one Pappu in politics, now there are so many who attack the Sanatan dharam despite being Sanatani themselves. Such people belong to the clan of demons and should be rejected,” said Gajendra Chauhan, VC of Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts (SUPVA), Rohtak.

He said the Mughals as well as the British had attacked the Sanatan dharam, but it had stayed intact due to its strong roots.

Chauhan, who had played the role of Yudhishthir in television serial "Mahabharat" and also acts in Ramlila at Ayodhya, also supported the Women Reservation Bill, saying that it was a welcome step.

#BJP #Congress #Rajya Sabha #Randeep Surjewala #Rohtak