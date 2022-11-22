Rohtak village felicitates woman pugilist

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 21

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today stated that for a nation or a society to move forward, it was important that its youth excelled in sports and education.

Hooda came here today to attend the felicitation ceremony organised at Shaheed Batoon Singh Sports Complex, Roorkee village, Rohtak. The programme was organised to felicitate and honour Meenakshi for winning silver medal in the Asian Boxing Championship held in Jordan and gold medal in the National Games held in Gujarat on behalf of the village residents.

Hooda, who reached the event as the chief guest, congratulated Meenakshi for her achievement and wished her all the best for the future. He congratulated her coach, family and village residents who supported the budding pugilist through her struggles.

“Meenakshi has not only brought laurels to her village and state but also to the country. Other children will also move forward in the field of sports, taking inspiration from her,” he said.

Earlier, Hooda also met and congratulated Parveen, who won gold medal in the Asian Boxing Championship. Hooda said Parveen, Meenakshi, Preeti and Sweety Boora had once again proved that girls were no less than boys. The country was proud of these talented daughters of Haryana, he stated.

