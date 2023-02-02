Rohtak village sarpanch backs e-tendering move

Rohtak, February 1
While the sarpanches across the state are opposing the e-tendering of panchayat works tooth and nail, the head of Jassia village in the district has backed it.
“The e-tendering regime will bring transparency and check corruption in rural development. It is being opposed by people with vested interests, who want to continue their corrupt practices,” said Jassia sarpanch Om Prakash Hooda in a statement issued here today.
He asserted that the e-tendering regime should have been welcomed by the sarpanches of the state as it would put an end to corruption and the misuse of funds meant for rural development.
“Thousands of crores of rupees have been spent on the development of villages in the past 65 years, but the panchayats do not have any record thereof. Moreover, the life of common villagers hasn’t changed at all in these years,” he added.\
Hooda advised the sarpanches to start some business or make films if they wanted to make money rather than using politics to do so. “My village panchayat, locals and I support the state government’s move to implement the e-tendering regime,” he added.
