Rohtak women take up new roles, add colour to festival of democracy

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 26

Rohtak, considered as the political capital of Haryana, recorded the lowest sex ratio at birth (SRB) across the state in 2023 with the birth of 883 women against 1,000 men.

Fifty four villages of the district also witnessed the SRB below 800 last year. The reason for this is said to be an “orthodox approach” of patriarchal society towards girls. Here girls are considered a liability and are not given freedom and opportunities to prove their mettle. That’s why women’s participation in electoral and organisational politics has been minimal.

But this time, the women of the district came forward to change this perception and added colour to the festival of democracy by contributing to activities on the polling day. They not only helped in taking people to the polling stations for voting, but also played the role of voter slip maker and booth agent. They also distributed voting slips among electors in various localities before the polling. Neetu Rani, Jyoti, Promila and Sushila were among those women who managed the polling booths 49, 50 and 52 set up for the Lok Sabha poll at Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak city on Saturday.

Interestingly, women were also the polling agents at these booths. “We are educated and can do all work that a man can do. No one should be surprised if women look after the polling booths for their respective parties in the elections. Our group went to the booth early on Saturday morning and worked till the end of polling. We prepared a considerable number of voting slips,” said Neetu (BA LLB).

Jyoti, a postgraduate, said unemployment and safety of women are major concerns across the country, which needs to be addressed. “If women get adequate responsibility, they will be able to redress them, hence we motivate women to come forward and join politics, so that they can learn all basics,” she added.

She claimed that it was for the first time when they were part of a polling booth management. “We have learnt a lot and now, we can think of joining politics,” Jyoti added.

Sangeeta Sehrawat and Mukesh Sheoran were among those women activists who worked as booth agents in the Lok Sabha polls. “Not only me but several other women activists have worked as poll agents, which is enough to understand that women too are keen to get their due share in politics,” Sangeeta added.

Mukesh said women groups conducted a special campaign in various localities where they motivated the electors to exercise their franchise. “Ravina and several other women activists too helped in taking women and the elderly voters to polling stations throughout the polling day,” she added.

Dr Jagmati Sangwan, Bheem Awardee and woman activist, said this was a new trend where women were coming forward to ensure their contribution in politics as they were perturbed over unemployment, sense of insecurity, inflation and other issues pertaining to them.

“Managing booths and becoming poll agents will definitely pave the way for women to lead in politics in the coming days,” Jagmati added.

