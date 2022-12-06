Rohtak zoo gets another big cat

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 5

Dheera, a male lion from Gopalpur Zoo at Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, has arrived at Rohtak Zoo. The two-year-old lion will stay in an enclosure built at a cost of around Rs 80 lakh. The zoo already houses two lionesses—Sudha and Chhoti. Sudha was recently shifted to Rohtak Zoo from Bhiwani Zoo and Chhoti from Pipli Zoo.

With the new arrival, Rohtak Zoo now has three lions, five tigers and eight leopards. “The zoo officials had been directed to facilitate the shifting of the lion and lionesses under the exchange programme of wild animals,” said Rohtak Divisional Commissioner Jagdeep Singh.

The central authorities had approved the proposal to transfer the lion and lionesses to Rohtak Zoo and got them shifted within a record time of two months, he added.

“The male lion arrived on Saturday and has been quarantined, as of now. It will make a public appearance after the quarantine period,” said Dr VS Khasa, veterinary doctor at the zoo.