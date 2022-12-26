Rohtak zoo to have Himalayan bear

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 25

The Rohtak zoo will soon have a Himalayan sloth bear and exotic birds like Macaw parrot and other colourful birds native to Australia and USA.

As per official sources, the process to bring the Himalayan sloth bear to the Rohtak zoo is already underway. A lion and two lionesses were recently brought to the zoo.

“We want to develop the Rohtak zoo as a unique spot, housing diverse animals and birds on the patterns of the popular zoos of Delhi, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh,” said ML Rajvanshi, Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife).

Talking to The Tribune, Rajvanshi said the zoo was being renovated to attract visitors from different parts of Haryana as well as other states.

“A cemented path, connecting the enclosures of different animals has been constructed. A new gate, parking plaza and washrooms have also been built to facilitate the visitors,” he added.

The Forest officer pointed out that a pair of tigers brought to the Rohtak zoo from Chhattisgarh had produced five cubs, three of which have survived and were growing well.