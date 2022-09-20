Rohtak zoo to have lion, bear soon

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 19

Jagdeep Singh, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, today visited the zoo at Tilyar Tourist Complex and inspected its development plan and the facilities being provided to the visitors.

“The visitors will soon be able to see a lion and bear in the zoo. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to bring a wolf from the Mysore Zoo,” said the Commissioner.

Singh said for the beautification of the zoo, about 1000 shady and ornamental plants had been sown. For the convenience of the tourists, separate toilets, lactation room, proper parking and drinking water facilities had also been provided in the zoo, he added.

He carried out the inspection on an electric cart, which would be soon made available to the tourists as well. A total of 177 wild animals and 31 species of birds have been kept in the zoo.

