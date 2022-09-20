Rohtak zoo to have lion, bear soon

Rohtak, September 19
Jagdeep Singh, Commissioner, Rohtak Division, today visited the zoo at Tilyar Tourist Complex and inspected its development plan and the facilities being provided to the visitors.
“The visitors will soon be able to see a lion and bear in the zoo. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to bring a wolf from the Mysore Zoo,” said the Commissioner.
Singh said for the beautification of the zoo, about 1000 shady and ornamental plants had been sown. For the convenience of the tourists, separate toilets, lactation room, proper parking and drinking water facilities had also been provided in the zoo, he added.
He carried out the inspection on an electric cart, which would be soon made available to the tourists as well. A total of 177 wild animals and 31 species of birds have been kept in the zoo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...