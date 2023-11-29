 Rohtak’s cleanliness stuck in legal mesh : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Rohtak’s cleanliness stuck in legal mesh

Rohtak’s cleanliness stuck in legal mesh

Rohtak’s cleanliness stuck in legal mesh

Garbage dumped along a road in Rohtak. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, November 28

Sanitation services in Rohtak continue to remain entangled in the web of legal system, with residents facing inconvenience due to heaps of garbage dotting their colonies and mohallas.

As per official sources, the allotment of tenders could not be done this year due to some procedural lapse in the process.

Meanwhile, the company which had been given the sanitation contract last year moved the court and obtained stay orders, following which the tendering process had to be stalled.

Due to the paucity of sanitation workers, the local municipal authorities banned the dumping of garbage and removed the waste bins placed at several points. The authorities relied on the provision of door-to-door garbage collection.

However, despite the door-to-door garbage collection facility being provided, a number of residents continue to dump household waste at the garbage dumping points.

“At times, we may not be available to put the household garbage in the domestic waste-collection vehicle of the local municipal corporation at the given point of time. The garbage cannot be kept at home till the next day. So, it has to be disposed of somewhere,” says Vineet, a resident.

Hence, the residents dump the domestic waste on the spots in their vicinity, while it is not possible to get the heaps of garbage cleared due to the paucity of sanitation workers.

“Nearly 650 workers have been entrusted with the job of maintaining the sanitation in the city, which is beyond their capacity. Meanwhile, nearly 550 workers who were engaged for the job through a company during the last financial year have been rendered jobless and are in dire straits,” said Sanjay Bidlan, president of the district unit of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana.

Rohtak Mayor Manmohan Goel said the matter was sub judice and being handled by the officials concerned.

Matter sub judice; being handled by officials

The matter is sub judice. It is being handled by the officials concerned. Workers of the corporation are doing their best to maintain cleanliness, but their limited number is a challenge. Efforts are being made to improve the situation in consultation with the officials. — Manmohan Goel, Rohtak Mayor

Hundreds of sanitation workers rendered jobless

Nearly 650 workers have been entrusted with the job of maintaining the sanitation in the city, which is beyond their capacity. Meanwhile, nearly 550 workers who were engaged for the job through a company during the last financial year have been rendered jobless and are in dire straits. — Sanjay Bidlan, president Of the district unit of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh, Haryana.

#Rohtak


