Rohtak’s Pragati Verma secures 355th rank in UPSC exam

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, April 16

Pragati Verma has brought laurels to Rohtak and Haryana by securing the 355th rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam 2023, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

She belongs to Meham town here and got second position in the Haryana Civil Services (HCS) exam last year. Presently, Pragati is working as OSD to Commissioner Ambala Division. Her father is a primary teacher while mother is employed at the Department of Health.

She is married to Atul Verma in Kurukshetra. Pragati is the daughter-in-law of superannuated IAS RC Verma who served as deputy commissioner in four districts including Bhiwani, Palwal, Nuh and Rewari. She did it all despite being mother to a three-year-old son.

“Pragati has cracked the UPSC exam consecutively for the second time. Last year, she was selected for the allied services but did not join and focussed upon her ultimate aim of becoming an IAS. In the meantime, she also cleared the HCS exam and joined a job. Simultaneously, she continued preparing for the exams with full dedication and hard work. Finally, her dream today came true,” Verma told ‘The Tribune’ over phone.

He added that all family members were proud of her and they were getting congratulatory calls and messages from relatives and others.

“The platform of civil services is a good one for social service. Hence, I preferred it over the field of medical science. Women empowerment, gender sensitisation and holistic development of the state will be on my priority,” said Pragati.

Notably, the Sawarnkar Community along with other social outfits had felicitated Pragati Verma at a function in Meham town last year when she was selected for the HCS.

