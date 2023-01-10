Rohtak's Sector 25 doesn't exist on HSVP portal, owners harried

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 9

Developed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Sector 25 doesn’t exist on the online building plan approval system (OBPAS) portal. Due to the lapse, hundreds of plot owners who have been allotted plots in HSVP Sector 25 of Rohtak are unable to get their building plans passed/ approved and begin the construction of their houses.

The plot owners have been making rounds of the HSVP offices for a long time, but to no avail. The aggrieved allottees have threatened to stage a protest if their concern is not addressed at the earliest.

“When we go to the HSVP office to get our building plans passed, officials concerned tell us to apply online. However, the HSVP, Sector 25, in which we have been allotted plots, does not exist on the OBPAS web portal. Hence, we are unable to get our building plans approved and get our houses constructed,” said Shikha, a plot-owner.

The allottees who have purchased the plots with house-building loans from banks point out that as per the loan agreement, they have to start the construction of their houses within a stipulated period, but are unable to do so due to the lapse on part of the HSVP authorities.“The bank will convert the house-building loans into personal loans and charge a higher interest if the construction does not begin within the stipulated period,” laments another plot-owner.The allottees who are living in rented accommodations say that they have to pay their rent as well as the loan installments due to the inordinate delay in the grant of building-plan approvals. The plot owners complain that the sector site is lying undeveloped and their concerns are not getting addressed despite numerous representations to the Chief Minister’s window and other state authorities.

Contacted for comments, HSVP (Rohtak) Estate Officer Shweta Suhag stated that the matter had been referred to the state headquarters in July-2022 and had to be dealt with at their level. “Now, the IT cell at the headquarters has to do the needful and nothing is pending at the level of the field offices in this context,” she said.

Concerns not being addressed

The plot-owners complain that the sector site is lying undeveloped and their concerns are not getting addressed despite numerous representations to the CM's window and other state authorities

The aggrieved allottees have threatened to stage a protest if their concern is not addressed at the earliest

Matter reffered to HQ The matter was referred to the state headquarters in July 2022 and had to be dealt with at their level. Now, the IT cell at the headquarters has to do the needful and nothing is pending at the level of the field offices in this context. Shweta Suhag,HSVP (Rohtak) estate officer

#rohtak