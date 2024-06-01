‘Role’ of party leaders comes under scanner

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, May 31

After placing some government employees in the firing line, the BJP leadership is likely to look into the ‘role’ of certain leaders during campaigning. These districts include Hisar, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Jind.

Party sources said the BJP candidates in Hisar, Sirsa and Sonepat districts were not happy with the performance of some leaders in their respective Lok Sabha segments. “Though the party is hoping for positive results across Haryana, indiscipline by some leaders has come to light, which needs to be dealt with ahead of the Assembly poll,” said a senior leader. However, he said the issue was not discussed at today’s meeting.

He said though there were complaints by some candidates, it did not matter if there was a formal complaint. “If certain facts come to light through the party’s mechanism, it will be dealt with,” he said. In Sirsa, Ashok Tanwar has reportedly put up names of some officials who played a dubious role. Besides, the role of some party leaders is also under the scanner. Sonepat candidate Mohan Lal Badoli has indicated that party leaders from Jind district have worked against the party. In Hisar, the party has taken cognisance of two-three leaders whose initial reluctance to join the campaign affected the party’s performance.

BJP spokesperson Praveen Atrey said they had ‘material’ against certain officials who tried to influence voters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Fatehabad #Hisar #Jind #Sirsa