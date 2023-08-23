Rolls Royce hits oil tanker, 2 dead

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

Two persons were killed and five injured as an oil canter collided with a Rolls Royce on the Delhi-Mumbai-Baroda Expressway near Umri village in Nuh.

Two persons in the tanker were killed in the accident, while one occupant of the tanker and four sitting in the luxury car were seriously injured. The injured are being treated at different hospitals. The car caught fire immediately after the accident but the injured were taken out on time. The deceased have been identified as Rampreet and Kuldeep, both residents of UP. Their third colleague Gautam is injured.

The three injured, who were in the car, have been identified as Divya, Vikas, and Tasbir. The trio are being treated at Medanta hospital. ASI Ashok Kumar said the matter was being investigated though no statements had been recorded, so far. The police have informed the relatives of the injured and the deceased.

