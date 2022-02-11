2 kiled as roof of Gurugram high-rise caves in

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 10

Two people were killed as a portion of the roof starting from the sixth floor to first floor collapsed in Chintal Paradiso High Rise Society, Sector 109, Gurugram, on Thursday.

Gurugram administration confirmed the death of two women. The body of one woman was recovered on Thursday night. The second was spotted on Friday and efforts are on to pull the body out.

The body of one Ekta Bhardwaj was recovered while one Arun Shrivastav was rescued from the second floor on Thursday.

DC Nishant Yadav has ordered an inquiry.

The accident happened when renovation work was going on in a sixth floor flat in D block of the society. A room on that floor was being renovated.

Though the majority of flats were empty, there were some people on the premises. They are feared buried in the debris. One of the trapped residents is believed to be an employee of PMO who had reached home with his family from the airport minutes before the accident.

Residents have accused the builders of negligence but the builders — in their official statement — have held the renovation contractor responsible.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) carried out rescue work as people from neighbouring apartment blocks gathered outside the complex. Earth-moving machines and a fire brigade vehicle with an elevated platform were deployed.

Yadav said a detailed inquiry would be ordered into the incident by the administration on Friday morning and action would be taken against those responsible if any lapses are found.

Earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted about the incident, saying rescue operations were on. “I am personally monitoring the situation and I pray for everyone's safety," he said. With inputs from PTI

#gurugram