Row erupts as MP accuses admn of cutting short event

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, October 31

Another controversy erupted in the city with the Member of Parliament (MP) from Rohtak, Arvind Sharma, accusing the district authorities of cutting short the programme where the nation’s first elevated rail track was virtually inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 27.

The programme was organised at Lal Nath Hindu College here wherein except Sharma, former minister Manish Grover, Mayor Manmohan Goyal, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Yashpal and other administrative officers and local BJP leaders were also present.

Sharma has written to the Home Minister, the Chief Secretary, the Principal Secretary and the Commissioner (Rohtak Division) demanding an inquiry into the matter while suspecting something fishy in it. He has also raised questions over the venue of the function.

“We all were at the function to listen to the speeches of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on screen. We wanted to know about the future plans of the Centre and the state government, but the programme was concluded after the inauguration of the development projects. People had gathered there to hear the speeches of the ministers. The programme’s duration was two hours, but it ended within some minutes,” Sharma said over the phone.

The MP said the function should have been organised at a public place in the city so that a large number of the people could hear the Union Ministers and the CM, but it was held at an educational institute, which was illogical.

“The issue should be investigated to know why the telecast was stopped before the speeches of the Union Ministers and the CM. Was there any pressure on the organisers to do so?,” said Sharma. He said after the function, his video of talking to the media was made viral on social media to divert the attention of the people towards the main issue.

Rubbishing the allegations, DC Yashpal said the district administration had arranged the programme and provided all inputs. “The MP also inaugurated after the virtual inauguration by the Union Home Minister. Thereafter, the audience started leaving the auditorium and when they left, the telecast was stopped. So the inauguration programme was completed in all aspects,” the DC claimed.