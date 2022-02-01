Row over HAU's annual calendar on social media

Hisar, January 31
A controversy has erupted on the social media about the annual calendar released by Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University (HAU), Hisar, as the photo of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh is missing from the calendar.
After outrage from a section on the social media, the university spokesperson has denied any lapse while stating that the photo of the statue of Chaudhary Charan Singh was placed in the middle of the calendar. “The university is named after the former Prime Minister and also has a photo of his statue installed in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office. The controversy is unnecessary and baseless.” He stated that in the past, the university had released calendars which did not carry a photo. “Since the university is named and dedicated to the late leader who is known for his works for the uplift of the farmer community, the controversy is designed to rake up unnecessary controversy, ‘’ he said.
Meanwhile, the university administration has geared up to celebrate the foundation day on February 2. The Vice Chancellor, Professor BR Kamboj, said that the university was established on February 2, 1970.
Registrar Dr SK Mehta said they had planned to host many events on the university campus for the two days – February 2 and 3 as part of the celebrations which included book exhibition in Nehru Library.
