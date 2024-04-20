Karnal: Row over new clause in admission form relieving schools of accident liabilities

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 19

After the tragic Mahendragarh accident that resulted in the death of six schoolchildren last week, a couple of private schools have added a new clause to the admission form, absolving themselves of responsibility for any mishaps occurring during transportation of students.

Clause reads... I shall not hold the school authorities responsible for any mishap that occurs during the transportation of students. Whether going to or coming back from school, it is entirely at my own risk and responsibility.

Under the clause, parents are required to declare that the school will not be liable for incidents that may occur during transportation to and from the school premises. “I shall not hold the school authorities responsible for any mishap that occurs during the transportation of students. Whether going to or coming back from school, it is entirely at my own risk and responsibility,” reads an admission form.

The clause has sparked a controversy in the district, with parents raising the issue with the district administration and questioning accountability and students’ safety. They have demanded that action be taken against such schools.

“Some schools have introduced a new clause for an undertaking from parents, which goes against the New Education Policy. We demand strict action against such schools,” said Anshul Chaudhary, a resident.

Dinesh Narula, district president of the Abhibhavak Ekta Sangh, said instead of improving their systems, some schools had introduced the clause, compelling the parents to provide an undertaking, which is wrong and against the rules. “Schools should enhance their systems and ensure the safety of students. Once parents have entrusted their wards to school buses, the responsibility falls on the school,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh expressed grave concern on the development and instructed the District Education Officer (DEO) to submit a report. He also directed the DEO to issue show-cause notices to such schools.

Meanwhile, the Sahodaya Schools Complex, an association of private schools, has denied any kind of undertaking in the admission form by schools. “After the issue came to my notice, I personally enquired with schools across the district, and none of them admitted to soliciting such an undertaking. If any school has done so, the parents can take action against them,” said Rajan Lamba, president, Sahodya Schools Complex.

