Rs 10-crore medicines, equipment damaged at Ambala warehouse

Nitish Sharma
Ambala, July 29
Medicines and equipment worth around Rs 10 crore have been damaged at the regional warehouse in Ambala Cantonment during the recent floods.
Though a final survey is yet to be done, health officials believe that the stock of medicine worth around Rs 9.50 crore, some office equipment, a walk-in cooler, furniture, cold chain instruments, computer and some other articles were completely damaged.
Alternative arrangements
- Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited has seven warehouses in the state in Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Kaithal, Gurugram, and Bhiwani
- Medicines are being arranged from the other six warehouses
- In case of non-availability, the medicine is being procured from the open market
The warehouse, which was established in Ambala in 2013, caters to the three districts of Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar. The health officials said that the stock was insured under the warehouse’s insurance cover of Rs 14.52 crore. The warehouse is situated in the industrial area, which was one of the worst-affected areas due to the overflowing of the Tangri river.
As per the health officials, there were seven such warehouses of Haryana Medical Services Corporation Limited in the state –Ambala, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak, Kaithal, Gurugram, and Bhiwani. The medicines were issued for the general hospitals, sub-division hospital, UPHCs, PHCs and CHCs, as per their demand and availability of the stock, from these warehouses.
Sources said, “Earlier, the supplies were hampered for nearly three months due to the revision of the rate contract, recently the supplies had started getting streamlined but now the flood has hampered the operations.” Warehouse Manager Dr Vishal Gupta said “Two preliminary surveys have been conducted and the main survey of stock counting will be done soon. There was a stock of around Rs 12-15 crore in the warehouse.”
“As the stocks was damaged here, medicines are being arranged from the other six warehouses. In case of non-availability of a medicine, the same is procured from the open market. We have started receiving fresh stocks and operations have been started from an alternate building,” he added. “We have requested the headquarters to get the warehouse renovated and raise the height of the building by at least three feet,” he said.
Meanwhile, Civil Surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh said, “Medicines are being arranged from the other warehouses so that there is no shortfall here.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...