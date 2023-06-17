Rs 12 lakh, 4-kg jewellery seized from shanties in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 16

The Gurugram police conducted a search operation following a tip-off about illegal drugs being sold in slums near the Basai road.

They seized an iron box full of cash, over Rs 12 lakh, and silver jewellery from two shanties under Section 102 of the CrPC.

Police spokesperson Subhash Bokan said a notice would be sent, asking slum dwellers about the cash and jewellery. Further action will be taken as per the law, he added.

A crime branch team conducted the search operation on Friday afternoon.

“During the search, the police did not find illegal drugs but silver jewellery from two shanties. An old iron box was also found, which was filled with Rs 500, Rs 200, Rs 100 and Rs 50 notes, amounting to Rs 12.80 lakh. The weight of the silver jewellery was found to be 4 kg 370 grams,” added Boken.