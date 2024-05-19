Rs 135 crore tender floated for general consultant for Gurugram Metro project

Gurugram, May 18
After obtaining permission from the election commission, the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has floated a tender of Rs 135 crore to hire a general consultant for the Gurugram Metro project.
The general consultant will oversee the entire project including the procurement process, its construction, management, testing and commissioning, till its completion. As per the available details, the tender was floated on May 8 and its bids will be opened on June 24.
Estimated to cost Rs 5,452 crore, the Gurugram Metro project will have 27 elevated stations and will extend the Metro line from Huda City Centre to Cyber Hub via Old Gurugram, covering a total distance of 28.5 km.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project on February 16, this year
