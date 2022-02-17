Rs 2.5 crore to be spent on beautification of Saraswati Tirtha at Pehowa

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 16

A budget of around Rs 2.5 crore will be spent on the beautification and development of Saraswati Tirtha at Pehowa in Kurukshetra.

Pehowa is considered as a place of great religious importance and lakhs of people reach Pehowa every year from different parts of the country to perform post-death rituals of their family members, and also offer prayers to their ancestors. They also get entered their personal details in the “Bahis” or genealogy registers maintained by the priests. The purohits have the records of about last over 500 years, including some records on “Bhojpatras” as well.

After Brahma Sarovar, Saraswati Tirtha is the biggest asset of the Kurukshetra Development Board.

Madan Mohan Chhabra, honorary secretary of the Kurukshetra Development Board, said, “A meeting regarding the development work was held recently and it has been decided to develop different “Tirthas” in Pehowa. However, the major focus will be on Saraswati Tirtha. Every year, lakhs of devotees reach there. It has been decided to develop the “Tirtha” on the pattern of Brahma Sarovar.”

Minister of state for Sports and Youth Affairs Sandeep Singh, who is also the Pehowa MLA, said, “The government has prepared a blueprint to make Saraswati shrine a world class pilgrimage. Continuous efforts are being made to develop all “Tirthas” so that the pilgrimages and other people who reach here in large numbers get all facilities.”