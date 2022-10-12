Rs 2.5 lakh looted from trader

Tribune News Service

Rewari, October 11

Two motorcycle-borne men looted Rs 2.5 lakh from a scrap dealer by assaulting him with a knife close to the police lines on the Delhi road near here this morning.

The police claimed to have cracked the case within two hours by arresting the dealer’s driver and his two accomplices on the charges of hatching the plot and perpetrating the crime.

The accused were identified as driver Gagan, alias Tony, and Kunal and Mohit. The looted cash was also recovered from them.

DSP Rajesh Lohan said Laxmi Narayan, the scrap dealer, was going to Sadar Bazar (Delhi) for business when his driver stopped the car, stating that some there was some fault in the engine. In the meantime, two youths came there on a motorbike and started manhandling Tony and snatched his cell phone. They also attacked the dealer with a knife and looted Rs 2.5 lakh from him.

“All three accused confessed to the crime. Since the dealer used to go to Delhi every Tuesday, Tony, along with his accomplices, had hatched the plot to loot the scrap dealer,” said the DSP.