Rs 2.5 lakh looted from trader

Rewari, October 11
Two motorcycle-borne men looted Rs 2.5 lakh from a scrap dealer by assaulting him with a knife close to the police lines on the Delhi road near here this morning.
The police claimed to have cracked the case within two hours by arresting the dealer’s driver and his two accomplices on the charges of hatching the plot and perpetrating the crime.
The accused were identified as driver Gagan, alias Tony, and Kunal and Mohit. The looted cash was also recovered from them.
DSP Rajesh Lohan said Laxmi Narayan, the scrap dealer, was going to Sadar Bazar (Delhi) for business when his driver stopped the car, stating that some there was some fault in the engine. In the meantime, two youths came there on a motorbike and started manhandling Tony and snatched his cell phone. They also attacked the dealer with a knife and looted Rs 2.5 lakh from him.
“All three accused confessed to the crime. Since the dealer used to go to Delhi every Tuesday, Tony, along with his accomplices, had hatched the plot to loot the scrap dealer,” said the DSP.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent
NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution
Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting