Rs 2,750 pension for patients suffering from rare diseases

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, May 11

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced that the government would provide a monthly pension of Rs 2,750 to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases. He said the government had made a budget provision of Rs 25 crore in this regard.

“Our government is giving pension benefits to patients suffering from thalassemia, haemophilia and stage III and IV cancer. Now, the government has decided to provide Rs 2,750 every month to patients suffering from 55 rare diseases, like Pompe disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and spinal muscular atrophy,” Khattar said.

Only 13,000 doctors in state The Chief Minister said that according to WHO norms, the strength of doctors in Haryana should be 28,000, but at present, the strength is 13,000, including doctors at government and private hospitals

Around 8,000 patients would benefit from the scheme.

Khattar, meanwhile, inaugurated 46 health institutions in 17 districts, including 275-bedded Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, constructed at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Yamunanagar, during a state-level programme organised here. He inaugurated 45 health institutions by pressing a button in Yamunanagar.

He said a medical college and an ayurvedic college would soon be constructed in Panchkula. Apart from this, all the land process had been completed to set up AIIMS at Bhalkhi-Majra in Rewari.

“Ayurveda wellness centres are being opened in villages and about 1,000 yoga teachers have been appointed. Dieticians will also be appointed to make people aware of the benefits of a healthy and balanced diet,” the CM added.