Rs 215-crore Ballabgarh elevated road project awaits approval

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 31

Ballabgarh, a subdivisional town in the district, is set to receive its first elevated road project, according to PWD officials. The project, which spans 3.5 kilometres and is budgeted at Rs 215 crore, has been submitted for approval to the state government.

Despite being announced a year ago, the project has been held up due to tendering issues and the need for formal approval from the government, particularly the CM’s office. The elevated road will provide relief for traffic on the main Mohna road in the city, beginning from Ambedkar Chowk and ending near Chandawali village across the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on the city’s bypass road.

“This passage serves as a direct and indirect link to 24 villages and numerous residential colonies in the subdivision, easing daily traffic congestion that often causes delays of 30 to 45 minutes when travelling from the bypass road to the district headquarters. Unauthorised constructions and encroachments along both sides of the Ballabgarh-Mohna road have also been a cause for concern,” said Ashok Kumar, a local resident.

“The elevated road project will not only resolve these issues but also provide easy access to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and a direct link to the KGP Expressway passing on the eastern fringe of the district,” said an official.

“As the budget estimates have been submitted for approval, the tender of the project is likely to release soon after a nod from the state government,” said Pradeep Sindhu, Executive Engineer, PWD.