Rs 229 crore approved for flood control in Rohtak circle

Rohtak, January 21
The state government has approved Rs 229 crore budget for flood control in Rohtak circle for this year. The hike is more than 10 times than Rs 21 crore provided last year.
The nod was given during a recent meeting of the Flood Control Board, held in Chandigarh, under the chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar.
DC Yashpal Yadav said: “An amount of Rs 55 crore will be spent in Meham Assembly segment on the works pertaining to the Irrigation Department. The renovation work of Meham drain will cost Rs 20 crore. An approval has already been given to buy submersible pumps.”
“Due to road construction, there are pockets in different areas where water accumulates. Water will be drained from all such places through underground HDPE pipes,” added the DC.
