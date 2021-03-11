Rs 30-crore Gurugram heist: Gangster held in Dubai

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 6

In a major breakthrough in the multi-crore Gurugram heist, noted gangster Vikas Lagarpuria has been apprehended by the Interpol in Dubai. Now, a team of the Delhi Police and the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana are getting him deported.

Absconding for the past seven years, Lagarpuria has a red-corner notice issued against him by the Delhi Police. “We will take him on production warrant in the multi-crore heist case for questioning,” said B Satheesh Balan, IG, STF, told The Tribune.

On the other hand, ACP (Crime) Preet Pal Singh Sangwan said they were also seeking production warrant of the gangster as soon as he gets deported.

The STF, Haryana, had been looking for the gangster as he was the mastermind of Rs 30 crore heist in Gurugram in 2021 in which two doctors, a Delhi cop and a Haryana IPS officer are also co-accused. Despite all efforts, the STF has failed to recover over Rs 22 crore of the loot and claims Lagarpuria could lead them to it.

Notably, on August 4 last year, members of the Vikas Lagarpuria gang stole cash and gold worth crores from a flat in Sector 84, which was occupied as office by a private company. Six accused broke into the flat when nobody was there and fled after the theft. On August 21, company officials informed the police about the theft and an FIR was registered at the Kherki Daula police station. In the complaint, however, there was no mention of the stolen amount but later the STF clarified that the heist was of Rs 30 crore.

In this case, name of two doctors had also cropped up and the STF team nabbed Dr Sachinder Jain Nawal and Dr GP Singh. During investigation, the STF also found the involvement of IPS Dheeraj Setia in the case, who was then suspended. At present, Setia and two doctors are out on bail.

ASI’s bail stayed