Rs 34 crore to be spent to resolve water crisis in nine Mahendragarh villages: Haryana CM

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, May 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today started his three-day visit to Mahendragarh district by holding ‘Jan Samvaad’ programme in Balaha Kalan, Nizampur, Musnauta villages under the Nangal Choudhary Assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering in Nizampur village, he announced Rs 34 crore to formulate a scheme to resolve the water crisis in nine villages of the district. Under the scheme, 10 to 12 water storage tanks would be constructed in the region by forming two groups of four and five villages and connecting these groups to the Dharchula Minor and Hasanpur distributaries. Through these tanks, water would also be made available to farmers via pipelines.

On the occasion, the villagers urged the Chief Minister for a direct bus to Nangal Chaudhary and Jaipur. Acting swiftly, Khattar directed the General Manager, Haryana Roadways, to ply a bus from the village to Nangal Chaudhary four times a day. Similarly, he also directed to start a direct bus service to Jaipur. The CM also took feedback from the people about the functioning of the state government and the welfare schemes.

Khattar maintained that the MBBS courses would begin at the medical college being built in Koriyawas village next year. Along with this, land had been made available for the AIIMS Centre to be developed in Rewari district, which would boost the healthcare system in south Haryana. The CM also laid the foundation stone for three projects costing Rs 16.11 crore, including Dholera bypass, micro-irrigation projects in villages Bigopur, Dholera, Khawajpur, Iqbalpur Nangli and Nehru Nagar-Bhungarka, respectively.

“The construction of the Dholera Bypass was a long-standing need in the region, and the completion of this project will increase the area’s road infrastructure network. Similarly, micro-irrigation projects will help farmers as well as encourage water conservation,” said Khattar.

Villagers exhorted for joint fight against drug abuse