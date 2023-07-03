Rs 5K incentive to owners opting for scrapping of their vehicles

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 2

Vehicle owners opting for voluntary scrapping of their old vehicles will get Rs 5,000 incentive in Haryana.

A notification issued by Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary, Transport Department, said an amount of Rs 5,000 would be exempted from the total arrears of the motor vehicle tax to the owner of the vehicle registered in Haryana subject to the condition that there shall be voluntary offer of vehicles to the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility registered under the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021.”

“The balance amount of the motor vehicle tax after exemption due on the date of the submission of the application to the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility shall be cleared by the motor vehicle owner before the initiation of process of scrapping of the vehicle,” the notification said. The one-time exemption shall be effective up to one year from the date of the publication of this notification, it added.