Rs 6 lakh seized at Sirsa market

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 8

The police seized Rs 6 lakh in cash from a person on Wednesday.

Under a special campaign in view of the Lok Sabha elections, the police are keeping a close watch on the movement of vehicles and anti-social elements.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Bhushan said a police team was patrolling in the Rori Bazaar area when it stopped a pedestrian, identified as Deepak of Nirban village, and while checking, a bag containing Rs 6 lakh was recovered from his possession.

The SP said when questioned, he could not provide a satisfactory explanation about the cash. The police said the Income Tax Department has been informed about the cash for further action.

The Sirsa police had seized over Rs 49 lakh from the Bani area a few days ago. Additionally, the police intercepted a car near Jogiwala village and recovered Rs 12 lakh.

The SP said monitoring has been increased at district's internal checkpoints and along the borders with Punjab and Rajasthan.

