Rs 60 crore tender to install CCTV cameras in Faridabad floated

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, December 20

In an effort to enhance surveillance in the city, the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) has floated a Rs 60 crore tender to install CCTV cameras at all vulnerable points across here. The project aims at enhancing CCTV coverage in the city by over 237 per cent.

At present, Faridabad has a total of 656 functional CCTV cameras. The work on the project is expected to begin in a month after the contract is finalised, a source revealed. The decision to install more cameras in the city was taken after law enforcement agencies raised the issue of rise in crime and traffic congestion in the city.

Under the project, CCTV cameras will be installed at more than 110 sensitive spots. Various types of cameras such as automatic number-plate recognition, red light violation detection system, body-cameras and speed cameras would be installed under the project.

According to sources in the district administration, the CCTV installation work was officially launched in 2018. Under this scheme, 1,031 cameras were set up within two years. However, 375 cameras are now either defunct or broken due to poor maintenance or thefts, apart from ongoing construction on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. As a result, keeping tabs on vehicular movement and crime in many parts of the city has become increasingly challenging for the police. A source in the district administration revealed that the problem had been brought to the notice of FMDA authorities during the meetings chaired by the CM.

The current CCTV network system is being monitored with the help of the Integrated Command Control Centre in Sector 20 to provide information to the traffic police. According to the police, footage provided by this centre has been useful in nabbing criminals.

“Departments concerned have been requested to install an adequate number of cameras at all sensitive points to ensure better crime control,” DCP Crime Hemendra Kumar Meena said. He said it will help in maintaining law and order and keeping tabs on the traffic movement in the city. FMDA Superintending Engineer Ramesh Bagri said the tender for the installation of 900 cameras has been released and the work is likely to be completed within a year.

