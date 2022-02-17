Rs 9.59 crore budget to manage grey water in 30 villages of Kurukshetra district

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, February 16

A budget of Rs 9.59 crore will be utilised for the management of grey water in 30 villages of the district.

Grey water is the one that’s been used in showers, tubs, washing machines and bathroom sinks but hasn't come into contact with human waste. It can, however, contain traces of food, household cleaning products and other substances.

Under the project, the existing village ponds and water bodies will be restored. Wastewater of the entire village will be diverted to ponds for which drainage network will be strengthened. After treatment, water will be used for agriculture purposes.

Of 30 sanctioned projects, 12 works will be carried out in Thanesar block, seven in Pipli block, three each in Pehowa, Ismailabad, and Babain blocks, and two in Shahabad block of Kurukshetra.

The Executive Engineer, Panchayati Raj, Kurukshetra, Virender Chauhan, said, “To provide end to end solution for the wastewater in the rural areas, it will be channelised and diverted to existing ponds in villages. The existing ponds will be restored. The drainage network will be strengthened under this project to divert water to ponds in villages.”

“Without using any chemicals or installing a mechanical mechanism, water will be treated with the help of the wetland technique, which is a natural process, as proposed by the Haryana Pond and Waste Water Management Authority. Drawings and designs are being provided by the authority,” the XEN added.

“The wetland technology structure, in which a variety of plants and boulders are used to naturally treat water, will be installed at the inlet point of the greywater. Thirty villages have been selected. The remaining villages will be covered in a phased manner. Some villages may have multiple ponds. The project will help in recharging groundwater and available discharge will be used for agricultural purposes,” the XEN informed.

“The groundwater is in a critical situation in the district. Out of 433 villages, 422 are categorised as severely groundwater stressed, 10 are moderately groundwater stressed, and only one is potential groundwater stressed village,” the XEN said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mukul Kumar, said “For greywater management and utilisation of wastewater, the state government has sanctioned 30 projects for Kurukshetra. A budget of Rs9.59 crore will be utilised for the project. Of the total, the tender process for seven projects has started and a budget of Rs4.88 crore has been released to the department.”

“Wastewater will be treated and then used for agricultural purposes. The department concerned has been directed to identify all locations where wastewater is flowing so that it could be diverted and utilised,” the Deputy Commissioner added.