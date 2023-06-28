RTA acts tough, issues 2,500 challans to traffic violators

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 27

Despite the district authorities adopting a tough stance against violators, people continue to throw traffic rules to the wind.

Throwing caution to the wind Vehicles carrying minerals, scrap and other commodities above their permissible capacity were issued challansFines were also imposed for non-payment of due tax, oversized vehicles and use of non-transport vehicles as transport vehicles

The Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has issues as many as 2,500 challans to violators for plying on the road without paying taxes and to heavy vehicles for overloading (to name a few) under the Motor Vehicle Act, since January this year.

According to the data procured, 2,493 challans (354 in January, 328 in February, 545 in March, 473 in April, 457 in May and 336 up to June 25) were issued by the RTA officials.

The overloaded vehicles are found on the Delhi-Amritsar National Highway (NH44), Baldev Nagar to Kala-Amb road, Shahabad-Sadharua road and link roads besides several other national and state highways.

Sources said, “The teams keep a vigil on the movement of the overloaded vehicles and other violations on the road, but the shortage of staff has been a cause for concern. Also, it is not easy to monitor a vast area with only two teams. Besides, the offenders have the support of some people who provide prior information and updates about the movement of the RTA teams by forming WhatsApp groups. This helps them escape the check points.”

Usually, drivers of the overloaded vehicle leave their vehicles on the road or at a dhaba and flee after spotting the RTA team. In such cases, online challans are issued. In February, a team had a narrow escape after a truck driver hit their vehicle from the rear. A case was registered against the driver and he was later arrested.

Meanwhile, Secretary, Regional Transport Authority (RTA), Ambala, Sushil Kumar, said, “Overloaded vehicles also pose a serious threat to other commuters. A strict vigil is being kept on these vehicles. Transporters are advised to follow the rules and also pay their due taxes in time.”