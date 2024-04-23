RTA conducts fitness tests on 70 buses

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, April 22

After the Mahendragarh bus accident, more than 70 buses in the district have undergone tests to verify their fitness standards, so far. Out of these 12 buses have been declared unfit. As per government directives, the Regional Transport Authority office in the district has suspended the verification process for a week. This time has been granted to private school bus operators to ensure their buses are physically fit and to complete all necessary documentation, before the physical verification resumes.

Sirsa RTA Secretary Sanjay Bishnoi said that after a week the verification of all buses will be conducted again. He said that so far, physical verification of around 70 buses in the district had been completed, out of which 12 buses were found unfit.

Bishnoi, said that all school bus drivers had been instructed to fulfil all necessary requirements, only then would their buses be passed. “If buses are found not meeting the required safety standards, action will be taken against the operators.”

On Sunday 21 bus drivers arrived with their school buses for physical verification. Out of which eight buses did not meet the standard and were sent back. Other buses had minor problems, which the drivers rectified on the spot, and these buses were passed.

In the district, there are close to 1,200 private school buses. On Sunday, 21 arrived for verification. Among them, four were called for re-inspection. Eight did not pass and were sent back. Several buses had expired fire extinguishers, and the condition of the tires was also not satisfactory and paint had peeled off from many. Most buses previously did not have CCTV cameras and GPS, but due to administrative strictness, they now have to install them due to which the prices of both have shot up.

