RTA impounds 8 vehicles in Faridabad and Palwal

Faridabad, April 12

In a drive to ensure safety of students travelling in school buses, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) today impounded five private buses for violation of road norms announced by the state government.

The drive was launched in the morning today, a day after the death of six schoolchildren in a bus accident in Mahendragarh district.

The impounded buses were found violating norms related to fitness certificate or lacked proper documents, including those related to insurance and pollution, said an official. Besides, it is learnt that at least one bus was found to be blacklisted by the Delhi authorities.

DSP Munish Sehgal, RTA, Faridabad, said all 3,000 school buses registered with the authority and other vehicles ferrying schoolchildren would be checked thoroughly to ensure that these comply with the standard norms and regulations announced by the state government.

He said while the drive would continue indefinitely, the violations would be prosecuted as per the law. Around 30 buses were examined in the morning, a similar number of vehicles were checked around noon.

Alleging violations of norms by many schools, Kailash Sharma of the parents’ body, Abhibhwak Ekta Manch, said, “A majority of the drivers of school buses and vans can be seen driving rashly. The lack of regular checking results in such accidents and strict action should be taken against offenders.”

A spokesperson of the district administration said a report on the violation of norms by the school authorities — which had not closed the school on Eid, a gazetted holiday — was also likely to be sought from the department concerned. It may be noted that a majority of the schools affiliated with the CBSE were closed yesterday.

In Palwal, the department issued challans to five school buses and impounded three other vehicles for violation of the norms.

SDM-cum-RTA Secretary Shashi Vasundhara said all school buses in the district would be inspected in the next 10 days and a strict action would be taken against the offenders. She said no one will be allowed to operate a school bus that does not fulfil the conditions or requirements set by the state government.

