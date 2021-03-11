RTI: HSVP delays information on own building

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 15

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) office here has faltered to provide information about its own office building in the stipulated time period regarding mandatory approvals of the building plan, occupation and completion certificate under the RTI Act.

The applicant has decided to approach the State Information Commission (SIC) in this regard. Ajay Bahl, president, RTI Activists Association, Faridabad, said he had raised a query on March 19 this year under the provisions of the RTI Act, in which he had asked to provide information about the HSVP head office regarding the permissions and approvals that ensured safety of the staff and the visitors to the office.

Claiming that with 52 days gone and no reply provided, he said this led to a suspicion that the authorities had nothing to prove that the HSVP office had all approvals. Alleging that the office building had no fire safety NOC, he said this could pose a risk in case of fire. He said he had been left with no option than to file a second appeal with the SIC, Haryana, in this regard.