RTI reply: Similar plaint was ‘rejected’ by Chief Secretary in July

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Kaithal, November 26

In the investigation of the issuance of arms licences by former Kaithal Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya during his tenure, a fresh revelation has come to the fore that a similar complaint, filed with the same name, was rejected earlier on July 4 by the Chief Secretary as the complaint did not have a full name with address, evidence or details to prove the allegations.

This was revealed in a reply sought under the Right to Information (RTI) Act filed by Pradeep Dahiya, who is holding the charge of Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Hisar.

Dahiya had sought information regarding any complaint against him for the issuance of arms licences during his tenure as DC Kaithal received in the Chief Secretary’s office. Besides, he sought information about the decision on the complaint if any received.

The Chief Secretary’s office provided details in the RTI reply and said that a complaint was received against Dahiya with the name Gurmeet Singh, son of Ujagar Singh, of Kaithal on June 26.

“In the absence of any specific names/complaint and also keeping in mind the fact that the District Magistrate approves the licence after the specific recommendation of the district police or the SP, the complaint be filed (rejected) because of its anonymous/pseudonymous nature and vagueness,” said the Chief Secretary in his order, a copy of which has been provided through the RTI.

The Chief Secretary’s office also made it clear that as per the Government of India guidelines, complaints containing vague allegations could also be filed without the verification of the identity of the complainant.

A fresh similar complaint with the same name was filed with the Union Home Minister on May 26, alleging that irregularities were made during the issuance of arms licences, following which the DGP Haryana and ACS (Home) sought a report. Divisional Commissioner Karnal Division, Sanjeev Verma has sought a fact-finding report from the Kaithal DC Sangeeta Tetarwal, who has constituted a team led by the ADC.

As per the records, 89 arms licences were issued during the 11 months tenure of Dahiya. The complainant had filed a complaint with the Union.

