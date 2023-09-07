Ruckus at Faridabad meet

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 6

At the Congress meeting in Faridabad, supporters of Bhupinder Hooda, Randeep Surjewala and Kumari Selja had an altercation over the appointment of district chief.

Senior leaders like coordinator Hansmukh Chaudhary, former education minister Geeta Bhukkal, former Congress president Chakraborty Ma could not control the situation.

“Workers are upset as many are being ignored. We have put forth their views to the high command,” said Kumari Selja.

#Bhupinder Hooda #Congress #Faridabad #Gurugram #Kumari Selja #Randeep Surjewala