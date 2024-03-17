 Rude shock at private hospitals as patients denied Ayushman benefits : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Rude shock at private hospitals as patients denied Ayushman benefits

Rude shock at private hospitals as patients denied Ayushman benefits

Rude shock at private hospitals as patients denied Ayushman benefits

Rajender Singh, a heart patient having an Ayushman card, who was admitted at a private hospital of Panipat only after money was deposited.



Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, March 16

Rajender Singh, a heart patient, was refused admission in a private hospital under the Ayushman scheme today. He was admitted only after his family deposited Rs 10,000 to the hospital. However, with the intervention of social workers, the patient was ultimately admitted to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Narrate their woes

I was being managed under the Ayushman scheme, but now, the private hospital has clearly refused to entertain me. If a patient does not get dialysis on time, he is bound to reach a ventilator — A kidney patient

This is not a lone case, as scores of patients having Ayushman cards were sent back by private hospitals today. With this, woes of patients, especially those suffering from cancer and on chemotherapy, kidney patients on dialysis and heart patients, have increased. All private hospitals empanelled with the government in Panipat and Sonepat districts have stopped the admission of new patients from today on the directions of the Indian Medical Association.

As many as 54 private hospitals are empanelled in Panipat while a total of 44 hospitals are empanelled in Sonepat district.

Chaman Lal, a social worker, said he received a call of a patient Rajender’s family member in the wee hours this morning. Rajender was a rickshaw puller and he was living on the Jatal road.

They said Rajender’s condition is critical and they took him to a private hospital but they didn’t entertain him. After depositing Rs 10,000, they admitted him in the ICU and asked them to deposit more money. He, however, managed to collect Rs 35,000 and deposited the amount and shifted the patient to the PGIMS, Rohtak.

He said scores of private hospitals were not entertaining patients under the Ayushman card scheme. Under such circumstances, a needy patient would not be able to get dialysis or chemotherapy, he said.

A patient said he was a chronic kidney patient and needed dialysis every third day. “I was being managed through the Ayushman card, but now, the private hospital has clearly refused to entertain me,” he said. “If a patient does not get dialysis on time, he is bound to reach a ventilator,” he said.

Anil Mittal, President, IMA, Panipat Chapter, said as many as 54 hospitals were empanelled under the Ayushman scheme in the district and around Rs 20-25 crore was pending with the government.

“The state body of the IMA had given directions to refuse treatment of patients under the Ayushman scheme. We are just following the directions,” he added.

Dr Sushil Saroha, President, IMA, Sonepat chapter, said that the state body had given a call to stop the treatment under the Ayushman scheme after which all empanelled hospitals in the district decided not to take new admission under this scheme.

Dr Manish Pasi, Nodal Officer, Panipat, said no complaint had been received from any patient on the first day. The matter was discussed at the headquarters, he said. The treatment under Ayushman is on in government hospitals, he added.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Panipat


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

7-phase Lok Sabha election from April 19; counting on June 4

2
Punjab

2 IAS, 13 PCS officers shifted in Punjab

3
Delhi

Relief for Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for skipping ED summons in excise policy case

4
India

State Assembly elections 2024: Here is which state votes when

5
Trending

Pakistani student’s hilarious answer on Physics exam sparks wave of laughter across social media

6
Trending

Rakhi Sawant’s ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani claims she is ‘absconding’ in Dubai, to be arrested upon return: here is why

7
Himachal

Bypolls to 6 Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh to be held along with Lok Sabha election on June 1

8
Trending

Chief Election Commissioner’s ‘long’ speech before announcing Lok Sabha Election dates becomes meme content

9
Haryana

40 workers injured in boiler blast at Dharuhera factory in Haryana’s Rewari; 3 critical

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Mayoral election: ‘I am under treatment for mental trauma and stress caused by incessant criticism’, Anil Masih tells Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera
India

Army’s new anti-drone weapon — high-flying kites armed with camera

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals
Chandigarh

High incidence of lower back pain in young IT professionals

Making political waves in Canada, US
Punjab

Malerkotla scions making political waves in Canada, America

Top News

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Ensure AI doesn’t play truant: Govt

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe

Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest

Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC proposes budget of ~456.61 cr for 2024-25

Amritsar MC proposes budget of Rs 456.61 cr for 2024-25

4 acquitted in 4-yr-old NDPS, Arms Act case

Finally, bridge comes up to mitigate sufferings of Gurdaspur villagers

Videoconferencing unit inaugurated at Central Jail

Huge quantity of lahan, illicit liquor recovered from Tarn Taran villages

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh goes to Lok Sabha polls on June 1

Chandigarh Mayor, MP divide to fore at MC events

Healthcare workers at risk of Hepatitis B infection: PGI study

Panchkula MC may allow registration of only sterilised banned dogs

Mohali district’s total electorate 7,90,499

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21

Lok Sabha poll: Delhi to vote in single phase on May 25

Vote against ‘dictatorship’: Kejri to public

CM announces plan to empower street vendors

1,396 slum-dwellers get modern flats

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

DC Sarangal asks officials to implement poll code strictly

28 new vehicles added to cops’ fleet

Man held with foreign revolver

Ban on carrying weapons, firearms in Hoshiarpur district

2 of drug trafficking racket nabbed

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Poll code enforced in district; LS elections on June 1 in state

Civic body starts removing illegal political ads from city

Forging passports for criminals: Staffer of Civil Surgeon’s office, cop among three detained from Patiala

A first: Admn to take care of leprosy patients, kin

14-year-old girl ends her life

Quantum physicists share ideas

Quantum physicists share ideas

Justice Gurbir Singh inspects courts at Fatehgarh Sahib

Fatehgarh MLA lays stones for Rs 6-crore works

PPS Nabha students visit NIPER

Workshop organised at college