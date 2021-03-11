Rules for hiring coaches flouted: Deepender Hooda

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 5

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda has alleged the BJP-JJP government has not been able to get out of its habit of recruitment scams.

Appointment letters withdrawn When the entire game of the department was exposed, the appointment letters were withdrawn in a hurry. Deepender Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP

Referring to the recruitment of yoga coaches of the Department of AYUSH, he said rules had been flouted at every step. “The government was so desperate to hijack this recruitment process that the department issued joining letter to its favourite candidates before the last date of application,” he alleged.

Deepender said contract-based recruitment of yoga coaches was done by the Department of AYUSH while the rules mandated that only the Sports Department could recruit a yoga coach. “But an even bigger game happened. The last date to apply was April 6 but the department issued appointment letters to 10 candidates on March 29,” he claimed.

