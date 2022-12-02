Rules for prevention of unlawful conversion of religion okayed

Chandigarh, December 1
The Cabinet today accorded approval to the draft for the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022.
To achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the “The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022”, it is necessary to provide the procedure for the implementation of the provisions of the said Act.
For this purpose, the requisite forms are required to be prescribed apart from the other related procedural provisions. In the absence of providing such procedural provisions, the purpose of the Act cannot be carried out. Therefore, the draft of “The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022” has been approved, said a government spokesperson. Wth the objective to provide for the prevention of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage, the Act was earlier enacted by the state government in March 2022. — TNS
205 Ayush docs to be recruited through hpsc
- Haryana Recovery of Damages to Property During Disturbance to Public Order Rules approved
- Draft of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules approved
- Draft of Haryana Administrative Tribunal (Procedure) Rules approved
- Driver allowance of Rs 20,000 per month approved for MLAs
- System of e-auction of preferential registration numbers for non-transport vehicles introduced
- Haryana to recruit 1,500 drivers for emergency response vehicles
- 210 Acres is leased out to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 99 years at Rs 1 per acre per year for the establishment of AIIMS at Majra Mustil Bhalkhi in Rewari.
- 205 Ayush doctors to be recruited through Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC)
Tribune Shorts
