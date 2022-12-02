Rules for prevention of unlawful conversion of religion okayed

Chandigarh, December 1

The Cabinet today accorded approval to the draft for the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022.

To achieve the objectives and to carry out the provisions of the “The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2022”, it is necessary to provide the procedure for the implementation of the provisions of the said Act.

For this purpose, the requisite forms are required to be prescribed apart from the other related procedural provisions. In the absence of providing such procedural provisions, the purpose of the Act cannot be carried out. Therefore, the draft of “The Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Rules, 2022” has been approved, said a government spokesperson. Wth the objective to provide for the prevention of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, use of force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or for marriage, the Act was earlier enacted by the state government in March 2022. — TNS