Rules of religious conversion law to be tabled in House, says Anil Vij

Chandigarh, December 12

Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said a law had been made on love jihad (religious conversion) in the state and its rules were being made, which would be tabled in the coming Assembly session.

Corrected HCOC Bill to be taken up too Anil Vij on Monday said the corrected Haryana Control of Ogranised Crime (HCOC) Bill would also be tabled in the Assembly session

The Bill was originally passed in 2019 on the lines of Maharashtra’s MCOCA, but the Centre had sent it back with some objections

Talking to the media, Vij said the Centre had earlier sent back the Haryana Organised Crime Control Act with some objections, but after corrections, it would now be tabled in the Vidhan Sabha.

On the rocket launcher attack in Punjab, Vij said the Haryana authorities were always on alert and conducted campaigns from time to time. A few days ago, Operation Clean was conducted in Haryana, in which a large quantity of capsules, weapons and other criminal articles were recovered. From time to time, such campaigns are run by which our police remain fully alert.

On the entry of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana, Vij said, “Whatever arrangements have to be made for security in the rally will be made and he is welcome in our state.”

