Rules ‘violated’ in Public Health Dept tenders, inquiry ordered

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 7

Irregularities and violation of instructions in issuing tenders for procurement of gas chlorination systems have been alleged in a written complaint filed against local officials of the Public Health Engineering Department (PHED).

Taking a serious note of the complaint, Engineer-in-chief (PHED) Asheim Khanna has appointed Chief Engineer (Monitoring) as inquiry officer (The Tribune has a copy of the order). He has been directed not only to inquire into the complaint but also to submit an inquiry report within 15 days.

“In October and November last year, some tenders were issued for the procurement of gas chlorination systems etc. Merely six days were given to invite the bids with an intention to limit fair competition. The time given should have been minimum 21 days,” alleged Ram Gopal of Panipat in his complaint.

Alleging overpricing, the complainant claimed gas chlorination systems were previously procured at a cost of Rs 5 lakh per unit from various agencies but the cost had inexplicably doubled to Rs 10 lakh per unit. This significant price hike, without any apparent justification, pointed towards possible financial irregularities, he claimed.

“Violating the state government’s instructions, the tenders were not called through Haryana Engineering Works (HEW) portal. Moreover, the description of the tenders was vaguely described as job work without specific details so that people could not understand it properly. This is also misconduct on the part of officials concerned,” alleged Ram Gopal.

Confirming the inquiry order, Asheim Khanna, Engineer-in-chief (PHED), said Chief Engineer Paramjeet Singh had been appointed as inquiry officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Rohtak