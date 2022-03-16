Runway lights to be installed at Bhiwani, Narnaul airstrips

Chandigarh, March 15
Runway lights will be installed at the Bhiwani and Narnaul airstrips so that operations can be carried out even during night time. In addition, air traffic control-cum-fire station buildings will be built.
This was stated here today by Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala after presiding over a meeting of officials of various departments to get the updated status of the Bhiwani and Narnaul airstrips. The Dy CM, who also holds the portfolio of Civil Aviation, directed to complete the work on time. —
