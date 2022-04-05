Rush on Haryana roads will reduce by 50%: Nitin Gadkari

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 4

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, today announced to reduce traffic congestion up to 50 per cent from the roads in Haryana soon and also announced to connect Jind and Sonepat to Dehradun-Delhi expressway via Shamli.

Gadkari was addressing a public rally in Hooda ground in Sector 15 here today.

Nitin Gadkari along with CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the road projects — Jind Gohana two-lane NH-352 A; two-lane Bhiwani-Mundhal-Jind road on NH709A; two lane Jhajjar-Loharu road of NH-334B; UP-Haryana border road and four-lane NH-334 B and eight-lane road from Mukarba Chowk in Delhi to Panipat of worth Rs 2,871 crore. —

#nitin gadkari