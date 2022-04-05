Rush on Haryana roads will reduce by 50%: Nitin Gadkari

Sonepat, April 4
Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, today announced to reduce traffic congestion up to 50 per cent from the roads in Haryana soon and also announced to connect Jind and Sonepat to Dehradun-Delhi expressway via Shamli.
Gadkari was addressing a public rally in Hooda ground in Sector 15 here today.
Nitin Gadkari along with CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurated the road projects — Jind Gohana two-lane NH-352 A; two-lane Bhiwani-Mundhal-Jind road on NH709A; two lane Jhajjar-Loharu road of NH-334B; UP-Haryana border road and four-lane NH-334 B and eight-lane road from Mukarba Chowk in Delhi to Panipat of worth Rs 2,871 crore. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...